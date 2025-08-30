Former Indian cricket team batter Manoj Tiwary once again took aim at MS Dhoni with an 'injustice' remark and revealed the role that Virender Sehwag played in his career. Tiwary had a topsy-turvy career as he was dropped just after scoring an ODI century for the national side. Tiwary revealed that Sehwag decided to give him spot in the side to Tiwary despite scoring a double-century during the series against West Indies in 2011. Tiwary said that he must have felt that there was some 'injustice' towards him and as a result, he ended up giving Tiwary his No. 4 batting position in the side as well. The batter made most of the opportunity as he went on to slam a century. However, he had previously blamed Dhoni for dropping him and even accused the former India captain of 'favouritism'.

"I've got backing from Virender Sehwag. I've always said that Viru paaji is one of the individuals who has really backed me. In fact, the century that has come in the West Indies game where I got Man of the Match. He's the one who sacrificed his place, and he took rest before the game. And everyone knows that in that series, where Sehwag scored a double-hundred. So he would have loved to continue and score more runs. But he's such a good human being that he was observing my career in the Indian team for so many years. So he must have felt a little injustice was happening to me," Tiwary told CricTracker.

"And I felt that when he got the opportunity to rest himself and make a place for me in the playing 11, and not only make a part of the Playing XI, but also to give me my batting position, which was at number four. Initially, when I told him, when he asked me in the bus 'Which number you want to bat?' So before that, I was not playing. So I said, 'Viru paji, playing for India is a big thing and an honour for me. Wherever you ask me to bat, I will bat there.' But he said, 'No, you tell me, where have you batted so many your First-Class cricket?' So I said at number 4. So he said, 'Yeah, that's your number. You will go at 4.'"

"And he conveyed the message to [Gautam] Gambhir who led in his absence in that particular game. So he conveyed that Manoj should bat at number 4. And that is the reason you see that 100 which happened. And it was all God's plan, basically, through him, which happened. So he always backed me. I've always been in debt to him till the time I'm breathing," Tiwary added.