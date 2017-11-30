Virender Sehwag Backs T10 As Right Format For Cricket In Olympics

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels the T10 format will take cricket to the Olympics in the near future. "I think (if) we are talking about (the fact) that cricket should be a part of the Olympics, I think T10 is the right format. Because it gets over in 90 minutes and it's like a football match and a result will come. So I think, this is the right format, if ICC is thinking about talking to the (International) Olympic Association that cricket should be part of that (the Olympics)," the former swashbuckling India opener said at an event.

Sehwag will be captaining the Maratha Arabians team, which will feature in the T10 Cricket League to be played from December 14-17 in the United Arab Emirates. He leads a squad which features former Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan players Mohammed Amir and Kamran Akmal. The team's jersey was launched at the event this afternoon.

Sehwag said he backed the T10 format as he felt more nations would be able to produce one or two match-winning players and compete well. "(I back it) because more nations can play T10 and one batsman or one bowler can win you the game. So every country can produce one or two players who can win the T10 matches.

"Now the ICC (International Cricket Council) has to think if they want to take this to (International) Olympic Association (Committee) or not. All the nations, who are smaller nations, who are playing four-day, Test matches, One-Day or T20, they can play T10 and cricket can be part of Olympic as well," added Sehwag.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator refused to answer a question about demand for fee hike for the Indian players.

With inputs from PTI.