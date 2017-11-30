 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Backs T10 As Right Format For Cricket In Olympics

Updated: 30 November 2017 19:30 IST

Virender Sehwag feels that the T10 format can carry cricket to the Olympics.

Virender Sehwag Backs T10 As Right Format For Cricket In Olympics
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag adjusts his helmet © AFP

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag feels the T10 format will take cricket to the Olympics in the near future. "I think (if) we are talking about (the fact) that cricket should be a part of the Olympics, I think T10 is the right format. Because it gets over in 90 minutes and it's like a football match and a result will come. So I think, this is the right format, if ICC is thinking about talking to the (International) Olympic Association that cricket should be part of that (the Olympics)," the former swashbuckling India opener said at an event.

Sehwag will be captaining the Maratha Arabians team, which will feature in the T10 Cricket League to be played from December 14-17 in the United Arab Emirates. He leads a squad which features former Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara and Pakistan players Mohammed Amir and Kamran Akmal. The team's jersey was launched at the event this afternoon.

Sehwag said he backed the T10 format as he felt more nations would be able to produce one or two match-winning players and compete well. "(I back it) because more nations can play T10 and one batsman or one bowler can win you the game. So every country can produce one or two players who can win the T10 matches.

"Now the ICC (International Cricket Council) has to think if they want to take this to (International) Olympic Association (Committee) or not. All the nations, who are smaller nations, who are playing four-day, Test matches, One-Day or T20, they can play T10 and cricket can be part of Olympic as well," added Sehwag.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator refused to answer a question about demand for fee hike for the Indian players.

With inputs from PTI.

Topics : Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virender Sehwag feels T10 right format to take cricket to Olympics
  • Sehwag is part of a T10 league taking place in the UAE
  • He leads a squad which features former Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar Set For Another Showdown. This Time On Ice
Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar Set For Another Showdown. This Time On Ice
Ashish Nehra Reveals Yo-Yo Test Scores Of India Cricketers. Yuvraj Singh Won't Be Happy
Ashish Nehra Reveals Yo-Yo Test Scores Of India Cricketers. Yuvraj Singh Won't Be Happy
Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli, Says His Support For MS Dhoni Is Remarkable
Sourav Ganguly Heaps Praise On Virat Kohli, Says His Support For MS Dhoni Is Remarkable
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 28 November 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.