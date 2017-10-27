Virat Kohli's Work Ethics Make Him A Role Model For Cricketers Worldwide, Says Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers in the world.

Team India captain Virat Kohli is one of the most followed cricketers in the world, not just by fans and on social media, but also by his peers and those aspiring to do well in the sport. He wants his team to be the fittest in the world and his own disciplined life and fitness regimen have set examples for other players. India Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, while applauding Kohli's fitness and drive, termed the Indian skipper's work ethics as 'remarkable and an example to the youngsters'.

"Virat is someone who leads from the front," Pujara told NDTV in an exclusive interview. "His work ethics are really remarkable. The youngsters learn from him. Not just in India, the players across the world try to learn from his success mantra."

Kohli's fitness reflects in his game, in form of the singles he takes while batting as well as his panther-like agility while fielding, be it close-in, or at the boundary.

Pujara feels that the fitness regime has also helped him improve his game.

"Fitness is very important nowadays. I have been training since one-and-a-half years, and it has helped me in becoming a better player. I recover better (from match fatigue).

"The game is moving forward. All the guys in the team are aware of their fitness and want to improve. If you keep working hard on your fitness, your score gets better," Pujara said.

Asked the difference in the styles of captaincy between MS Dhoni and Kohli, Pujara said: "Both captains wanted the Indian team to win. I have enjoyed playing under MS Dhoni and since Virat has taken over, I have enjoying my cricket with him too."