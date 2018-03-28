Virat Kohli's Wax Figure To Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi

Indian captain Virat Kohli's wax figure will be the latest addition at the Madame Tussauds, Delhi as he is set to join other sports icons there. Kohli's wax figure will join other sports heroes including Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev and Lionel Messi. Kohli's journey has been phenomenal, from his first-class debut in 2006 to captaining the Indian cricket team and also winning the Under-19 World Cup. Kohli has won several accolades including the Arjuna award, ICC World Cricketer of the year and three BCCI international cricketer of the year awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of of India. Kohli met with Madame Tussauds' team for the sitting process, where a group of talented world renowned artists took over 200 measurements to create an authentic figure.