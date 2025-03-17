Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli recently shared insights into digital detox and redefining his relationship with social media, explaining why he no longer posts personal content. Speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab's Indian Sports Summit, Kohli reevaluated his social media presence, confessing that the intense attention and traction he receives online can be overwhelming. Kohli shared his deliberate efforts to limit his time on social media platforms. The cricket legend's decision to reevaluate his social media presence comes after realizing the intense scrutiny he faces online.

"The kind of attention you get and the kind of traction you receive when you put something out there on a platform is quite unbelievable to be honest. It's quite intense. Luckily I was born in a time where I didn't work with this thing [my phone] in my pocket," Kohli said, as quoted from Wisden.

"So for me to just keep it on the side is pretty easy. Hence I don't engage in posts a lot these days. A lot of people are not happy about that but that's something that I've consciously tried to do," he said.

"Because as I said, to keep up with that stream was just way too much. I just physically felt like it was taking a lot of my energy away from me which I would absolutely apply to my game, to my life, people around me. And I didn't want to waste any of that," he added.

Kohli, who boasts over 270 million Instagram followers, acknowledged that most of his current posts are related to past brand commitments. However, he is making a conscious effort to separate his personal and professional life, avoiding posts that could be perceived as overly promotional.

"I'm making a conscious effort not to include my social media handle which is private to me. In terms of whatever I'm doing next in my life, I'm kind of disconnecting the two. And I wanted to be able to do that because what happens is if you only see branded content on your platform, then people are like, oh, there's nothing being posted apart from this here. And it just becomes too complicated," he added.

Kohli also revealed that he avoids posting about his achievements, even after winning major tournaments.

"Posting about, for example, us winning the championship, it's not going to increase the happiness in my heart. They all know we've won the trophy. So me posting about it is not going to give us two trophies. The reality stays the same," he noted, as quoted from Wisden.

He said, "I think when you are at a stage for a long period of your life, when you perform and people get used to your performances, they start feeling for you more than you are sometimes. I might not have an Australia tour again in me, in four years' time, I don't know."

Kohli played a crucial role in India's recent Champions Trophy triumph, scoring 218 runs at an impressive average of 54.50. His standout performances included a century against Pakistan in the group stage and a gritty 98-ball 84 in a challenging semi-final chase against Australia.

Kohli's stance on social media serves as a reminder that even public figures need to maintain a healthy balance between their online presence and personal life. By setting boundaries and prioritizing his well-being, Kohli is redefining his relationship with social media and inspiring others to do the same.

