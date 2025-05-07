Virat Kohli idolides Sachin Tendulkar, and it isn't a secret. Over the years, many stories have been shared on social media about Virat aspiring to be the next Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli himself has shared a few such stories, revealed how he idolised the Master Blaster growing up and wanted to become like him when he grew up. When Kohli scored his 50th ODI ton, he went past Tendulkar's record and bowed in front of him inside the stadium, dedicating the performance to the 'God of Cricket'.

According to Kohli's school teacher, who saw him make those promises about becoming like Sachin Tendulkar, there was conviction in his eyes right from a very young age.

"His eyes were very expressive. Virat was an active participant in all the school activities, he was an enthusiastic and eager participant of all the interhouse activities. 'Ma'am, I will be the next Sachin Tendulkar of the Indian Team' was the oft-repeated quote, yes at that time sometimes it made us smile at the sheer grit and confidence of the wide-eyed boy," Vibha Sachdev told Cricadium.

As per the teacher, Virat wasn't just a good sportsperson but also excelled in academics. However, as cricket practice took most of his time, it became difficult for him to put equal focus on studies.

"Virat always scored well in his exams. He was an above-average performer, and the only time he would lose a few marks was when his practices took his time away. 'I prepared for my exam late after I came back from my practices', Was something that we used to hear very frequently from him. He worked very hard to excel in both sports and academics, and the teachers at Vishal Bharti Public School, Paschim Vihar fully understood his struggle and cooperated with him by giving him added guidance," he added.