As fans eagerly await the return of Virat Kohli in Indian colours, the legendary was recently spotted in London, sporting a new look. Kohli, who last played for India during the Champions Trophy, remains an active cricketer the team in ODIs, having retired from Test cricket and T20Is. In a picture shared by Indian-origin entreprenuer Shassh, Kohli was wearing a dark grey zip-up hoodie over a light grey T-shirt, paired with dark blue joggers. However, fans were quick to notice the colour of Kohli's beard.

"Don't need caption...with The King Kohli," Shassh captioned the post.

This comes after Kohli recently revealed that he dyes his beard.

"I just coloured my beard two days back... when you start doing that after every four days, it is time." Kohli said during Yuvraj Singh's fundraiser event in London.

After the England Test series, that ended earlier this week, the India team were next supposed to face Bangladesh in T20I and ODI series in August.

However, the BCCI deferred the series to September, 2026, "taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams."

Had that series taken place, it would have mark the comeback of Kohli, as well as Rohit Sharma, in Indian colours.

It effectively means the return of Kohli and Rohit will not happen before the third week of October unless a new series is announced.

India will tour Australia for three ODIs and five T20Is, starting in October later this year.

There were reports that the BCCI has got an offer from Sri Lanka regarding a T20I and an ODI series in August.

However, the series in Sri Lanka is not happening, according to a report, as the players have been given 'complete rest' following a two-month long series where all five Test matches went till the fifth day.