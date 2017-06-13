Virat Kohli's Double Spotted at a Pizza Outlet In Karachi

India captain Virat Kohli is usually at his best when India plays Pakistan. He delivered yet again as the two sides clashed in the Champions Trophy on June 4. Kohli's dominance when prompted Pakistan journalist Nazrana Ghaffar to tweet "Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year". Despite being rivals on the pitch, Kohli has quite a fan following in Pakistan. Players from across the border are often compared to Kohli. Since the Pakistan team does not boast of a batsman with Kohli's pedigree in its ranks, the Indian's fans in the country might have to settle for a man who looks just like him, at least for now.

Kohli's doppelganger isn't a professional cricketer but works at a pizza outlet in Shaheed-e-Millat, Karachi. His video, which stunned cricket lovers, was uploaded by 'Just Pakistani Things' on Facebook.

Earlier, Arshad Khan, who works as tea seller at Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar (Peshawar Chowk) had become an Internet sensation after a local photographer posted his picture on social media.

One wonders whether Kohli's lookalike will be the new social media rage.