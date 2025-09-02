Sports biopics are a means for fans to relive their favourite sportsperson's journey on the big screen. From MS Dhoni to Milkha Singh to Mary Kom, several sports greats have had biopics made about them. Even the biopic of former India captain Sourav Ganguly is in the works. Interestingly, there has been no news about any planned biopic of Virat Kohli. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is known for his roles in TV shows Ramayan, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara, was recently asked an interesting question about whether he would like to play Virat Kohli in case a biopic is planned. The actor, who is the co-owner of a team in CLT10, gave an interesting reply.

"If ever there is a biopic made and I get the chance, I would definitely like to do it. But I think Virat Kohli himself can do better justice to the role because he is such a great actor and is so good looking. He has a huge following. Uska opening hi Rs 200-300 crore lagne wali hai (The film might open at Rs 200 to 300 crore)," Gurmeet Choudhary said in an interview.

Virat Kohli currently plays only ODIs after retiring from T20Is in 2024 and from Tests earlier this year. Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, announced Test retirement just ahead of the England tour in June-August. Ravi Bishnoi, Indian cricket team spinner, said the duo deserves a proper farewell when they decide to retire from ODIs.

“It is actually shocking, because you always want to see them retire on the field. For such big legends, you want them to leave while still playing—that looks much better. And what both of them have done for India, in my view, there is no one even close,” Ravi Bishnoi said in an interview on Gamechangers.

“You want them to get a good farewell, and maybe they will get that in ODIs as well, whenever they choose to retire. Because no one can tell you when to retire—it's a personal decision. But it was shocking when both of them retired because suddenly it felt like two spots had become vacant. Who will step in to fill that?”

Recently, former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was asked about the duo's future too.

"I don't need to give any advice because they are some of the best players in white-ball cricket. Even if they are playing just one format, they are experienced enough to know what is expected of them," Pujara said during The Indian Express Idea Exchange.

"They are such talented players. Look at the records Virat and Rohit have. They also know when the right time is for them to call it quits. They understand the level of commitment required, and if they are fit enough, they can continue playing international cricket for a long time."