One of India's finest cricketers of all time, Yuvraj Singh, isn't the sort of person who minces words. Whenever asked about his opinions on sporting topics, Yuvraj doesn't shy away from sharing his opinions. During a conversation in a podcast, Yuvraj found himself in the spotlight as he was asked to name his choices between Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni during 'play, bench and sell' game. While Yuvraj decided to play Rohit, he answered the latter part of the question in a clever manner.

Yuvraj isn't just Rohit's friend but also one of his biggest fans. Time and again, the southpaw has spoken of his admiration of Rohit the player, the captain, as well as the person. When it came to designating one between Rohit, Kohli, and Dhoni for the 'play' option, Yuvraj had no qualms about taking the Hitman's name.

"As a player, I would go for Rohit Sharma if it's T20 cricket. He is an outstanding captain and someone who can change the game with his batting for sure, he will be my first choice," said Yuvraj on Club Prairie Fire podcast.

When it came to naming the players he would bench and sell, Yuvraj decided to take his own name, saying if he chose anyone between Dhoni and Kohli, it would make newspaper headlines.

"I would bench myself as naming one between Virat and Dhoni would be in the headlines. I don't want that to happen. We're all smart enough, we know who needs to go on the bench but I'm going to stick to Rohit Sharma's name," Yuvraj asserted.

Yuvraj has shared the dressing room with all three of Rohit, Kohli and Dhoni. With Kohli and Dhoni, Yuvraj was at the center of Team India's success at 2011 ODI World Cup. With Rohit and Dhoni, the former India all-rounder won the 2007 ICC World T20.