As Tim David smashed 83 runs off just 52 balls in Australia's 17-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I, one of the fans in the stands at the Marrara Oval in Darwin experienced a moment to cherish forever. Harry Gill, 26, had two cans of vodka on one hand, when he pulled off a stunning one-handed catch, latching on to one of Tim David's eight massive sixes. Gill has shot to fame after the moment, and may even get lifetime sponsorship deals.

In the 12th over of the Australian innings, David smashed one over the deep square-leg boundary for a maximum. While the South African fielders had no choice but to watch the ball sail over the ropes, Gill grabbed a stunner with one hand.

"I had a bit of time, but it was just coming straight for me. I was praying I didn't drop it," said Gill, a pilot by profession, speaking to Australia-based news outlet The Age.

"It just stuck. My hand is a bit sore this morning but, yeah, happy with it. My phone is blowing up," Gill further said.

Watch: Fan takes one-handed stunner

CALLING IT - BEST CROWD CATCH OF THE YEAR AND IT'S ONLY AUGUST!



Two cans in one hand, Kookaburra in the other. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/OHGSlI2y2w — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 10, 2025

Harry Gill was sporting a cap manufactured by fashion brand Good Day, when he took the catch. As per the report on The Age, Good Day are willing to provide Gill with a lifetime supply of their product.

"We are serious about lifetime supply," said Tom Birmingham, co-owner of Good Day. "We're getting his address and he'll be getting whatever. We'll have something dropped off at his house every month. We're going to fly him down to Sydney at the end of the year for our Christmas party," he added.

Gill elaborated on his rise to fame overnight, revealing that he had been called up by people who he had lost touch with.

"People I haven't spoken to in 10 years have been in contact," Gill revealed.

Meanwhile, Tim David's blistering power-hitting and Josh Hazlewood's incisive bowling spell set up helped Australia secure a record ninth consecutive T20I victory with a 17-run win over South Africa in the series opener at Marrara Stadium on Sunday.

Australia were in trouble at 74/6, but David struck 83 off 52 balls, where he mixed strike rotation with trademark six-hitting to rescue the hosts' innings. He also shared a seventh-wicket stand of 59 with Ben Dwarshuis, as Australia made a competitive 178 in 20 overs.

In reply, Hazlewood picked 3-27, including two crucial strikes in the 15th over, while Ben Dwarshuis took 3-26 as South Africa were restricted for 161/9. Australia have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

