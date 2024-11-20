The puzzle surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025 host venue is showing no signs of getting solved. Will it be held in Pakistan, or a hybrid model will be followed, or it will be completely shifted out of Pakistan? These are the three questions that have been the talking points in world cricket in recent past. It all started when the BCCI informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian cricket team won't be travelling to Pakistan, the designated hosts, for the Champions Trophy.

Since then, the PCB have shown a hard stance that a hybrid model is not acceptable to them. Now, Pakistan pace great Shoaib Akhtar has given his take on the issue.

"There will be back channel talks. Even in days of war there is back channel talks. We should not lose hope. We have to look forward to a solution. We know a fact that 95-96 per cent of sponsorship for ICC comes from India," Shoaib Akhtar said in an interview.

"It's really up to the governments. It's nothing to do with the BCCI. Virat Kohli is trying to play in Pakistan for the first time. Pakistan wants to see Virat play in Pakistan. Imagine him scoring a century in Pakistan. It will be a full circle for him. Pakistan has got a tag that it cannot host big tournaments like World Cup. If this (Champions Trophy) happens it will be a stepping stone for bigger events. I don't think this will happen. Keeping the fingers crossed. Wait till the last moment. I think currently, as of now, India is coming to Pakistan."

Meanwhile, sources close to the development have revealed to new agency IANS that the ICC is likely to finalize and announce the schedule by the end of this week, following ongoing discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to address India's concerns.