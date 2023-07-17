Virat Kohli has been a mainstay of the Indian cricket team batting line-up for many years and he has already seen many ups and downs with the national side. Kohli is currently in West Indies where India won the first Test comprehensively and thanks to the result, the star batter surpassed MS Dhoni in an elite list. It was the 296th time when Kohli ended up on the winning side with the Indian cricket team – one more than ex-skipper Dhoni. The record currently belongs to legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar who won 307 matches with India during the course of his illustrious career.

India beat West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on Day 3 of the first Test of the two-match series.

The Rohit Sharma-led side comfortably dominated the hosts as debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal played a blistering knock of 171, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin scalping a whopping total of 12 wickets.

The second and final Test will begin from July 20 and the visitors will be going in as the favourites.

Currently, Team India is number one Test team in the world as per the ICC rankings but their place is not at all secured, even if they defeat West Indies 2-0.

Team India has a rating of 121 and is sitting at the top of the ICC Test team rankings. They are followed by Australia at number two with 116 points. The Pat Cummins-led side, who is currently squaring off against England in the ongoing Ashes series, can surpass India to claim the top spot, if certain results go their way.

(With PTI inputs)