Virat Kohli Speaks Ahead Of Champions Trophy Match Against Sri Lanka

Updated: 07 June 2017 18:50 IST

India play Sri Lanka on Thursday

India had a fantastic start to the tournament by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs on Sunday. Rohit Sharma had top scored with 91 while Kohli and Yuvraj Singh's fifties deflated the opponents. Beating Sri Lanka, will increase India's chances to make it to the Semi-finals in the eight-nation tournament. From Group 'A' England have already sealed their spot for the last four.

Talking about playing the Champions Trophy Kohli said, "We are excited to be in the tournament and playing against the top teams."

The environment after the win against Pakistan might have changed but Kohli begged to differ

While there is little doubt that India should win if the match goes its length, the weather gods may intervene yet again, as they did during India’s previous game, making the equation that much more testing. 

 


 

