Virat Kohli Should Change Name to 'Badal' - Virender Sehwag Explains Why

Virender Sehwag is impressed by Virat Kohli's form with the bat.

Virender Sehwag is impressed by Virat Kohli's form with the bat. © AFP

Virat Kohli has been in prolific form in 2016. The Indian Test skipper has averaged close to 90 with the bat across all formats of cricket this year.

Kohli's phenomenal batting form has won him quite a few admirers, none more so than former Team India opener Virender Sehwag.

Known for his sense of humour, Sehwag has been full of praise for Kohli in the past. On Thursday, he once again used his wit to express awe on Kohli's batting form.

Taking to Twitter, Sehwag suggested a rather quirky namechange for the current poster boy of Indian cricket.