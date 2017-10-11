 
Virat Kohli Set For Another Challenge, This Time From Ranbir Kapoor

Updated: 11 October 2017 08:52 IST

Apart from Kohli, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also feature in the charity match.

Kohli is currently leading India in the limited-overs series against Australia. © AFP

Cricket and Bollywood will come together again for a social cause when the Virat Kohli-led All Hearts FC will be up against Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's All Stars FC in a friendly football charity match at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on October 15. The schedule of the match was shared on Kohli's Facebook. "Come watch us and do your bit for charity! Make sure I can hear you cheer for ALL HEART FC!!!!," Kohli's post read.

This is not the first time that the country is witnessing cricketers and film stars sharing the field. In 2016, the Kohli Foundation joined hands with Abhishek Bachchan's 'Playing for Humanity' and played a football match which witnessed huge support from fans.
 
Mayank Dagar (goalkeeper), Manoj Tiwary, Dhoni, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Dinda, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin played for Kohli's team.
 
Junior Bachchan's side included the likes of Jignesh Antala (goalkeeper), Aditya Kapoor, Shabir Ahluwalia, Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shoojit Sircar, Kartik Aryan, Sachin Joshi, Arjun Kapoor, and Raj Kundra.
 
Kohli is currently leading India in the limited-overs series against Australia. After clinching the five-match ODI series 4-1, they are 1-1 with the tourists in the three-match Twenty20 series.
 
After Australia series, India will next host New Zealand. The teams will play a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series.

Topics : India Cricket Virat Kohli
