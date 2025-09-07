There may be a bit of controversy over Virat Kohli deciding to give his fitness tests in London while the rest of the players flew to the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for their examinations. As fans and pundits debate whether it was right for Kohli to seek an exemption, it also has to be noted that the superstar batter passed his tests with flying colours. Sunil Chhetri, an icon in Indian football, shared that Kohli, in fact, shared some of his test scores with him from London.

Chhetri and Kohli are close friends, and it isn't a hidden fact. Even during the Covid-19 lockdown, the two enlightened fans with their stories around fitness, diet, and approach towards sports. Time and again, Chhetri has highlighted the attributes that make athletes like Virat among the best in the world. In a podcast, the Indian football legend gave another example.

"A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, 'let's go'. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable," Chhetri said on the Desi Premier League Podcast.

Chhetri also drew parallels between Kohli and Ronaldo, both of whom are among the finest athletes in their respective sports. Maybe not in their prime form anymore, their fitness is still better than some top players in their twenties.

"I don't know Ronaldo personally. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat. The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved. I tried in my own way to inculcate the same thing because once you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not on the same track that you want to be," said Chhetri.

"Whatever happened today, gaya (it is over). Otherwise, how does a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo get up and again be at their best?. It is not easy. When you are successful for so long, when you have done so much, when you have won almost everything, to still get up and do what they are doing is unbelievable," he added.