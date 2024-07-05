Team India returned home on Thursday after winning the T20 World Cup last week. From New Delhi to Mumbai, the Indian cricket team received raucous reception from the fans. After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, the team left for Mumbai in the evening to celebrate the T20 World Cup triumph with the fans. The players and support staff members were all welcomed by fans, with an open bus parade on their way to the Wankhede Stadium, where a separate ceremony was organised to felicitate the team.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya led the victory lap around the Wankhede Stadium. In a viral video, Kohli, Rohit and the others were seen bouncing to the chants of "Vande Mataram". The video was enough to guarantee goosebumps to the fans of the Indian cricket team.

Vande Mataram...



Goosebumps guaranteed.

During the felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI distributed Rs 125 crore to the Indian team, a prize money the board had already announced for the side after its T20 World Cup triumph.

The likes of Kohli, Rohit, outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid and Jasprit Bumrah got a chance to get on the podium and express their emotions.

After the felicitation, the players of Indian cricket team walked towards the fans and handed them signed balls before walking out of the ground. Some lucky fans also got selfies with players and their autographs as well.

The victory parade had kicked off at Marine Drive and concluded at the Wankhde Stadium, crossing a sea of fans who had gathered to celebrate the team's success.

A fan even climbed a tree to get a closer look at the players, who were shocked to see the dedication of the man.

This all took place only after Team India landed in New Delhi from Barbados and then visited the Prime Minister's residence for a scheduled meeting with him. The players then took a flight to Mumbai and landed there in the evening.