Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to make their much-talked-about return to the Indian ODI side during next month's white-ball tour of Australia. The long-serving duo have moved on from T20I and Test cricket over the last year or so, and have also remained tight-lipped about their future in the 50-over format. Some reports have even suggested that the current team management doesn't want the two to continue beyond the series against Australia. With the ODI World Cup set to take place in 2027, it remains unclear if the two can last until the tournament when they would be 39 and 40, respectively.

Amid the ongoing debate, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has insisted that no one has the right to dictate when they should retire from international cricket.

"Nobody has got that right. We never told them to start, so we are nobody to tell them when to stop. They stop when they stop. It's completely up to them," Dasgupta told RevSportz.

Dasgupta asserted that performance should remain the only paramount for selection, instead of the age factor, while adding that the two still have a lot left to give to Indian cricket.

"Yes, as far as selection is concerned, we are in a performance-oriented industry. You keep performing, you stay. There is absolutely no two ways about it. I saw recently pictures of him (Rohit), he is looking fit, he is up and running and up for the challenge coming towards him."

"I personally feel they both have got a few years left in them going forward. And I seriously get a little annoyed when people say, 'oh, this guy should retire'. I mean, who are we to suggest anything like that?"

Speaking on the shortage of ODI fixtures over the next 12 months, Dasgupta feels both Rohit and Kohli should explore the opportunity of playing overseas in addition to the IPL if they want to remain match-fit.

"For example, IPL will be there for two months. Then they will be playing 7-8 ODIs or maybe 8-9. Now between that, you've got the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Then, if they want, they can go and play 50 overs in England. So you have options to keep playing cricket, might not be at the highest level or international, but you still have."

Dasgupta concluded by saying that if the two can get clear the eligibility criteria, they should consider the options of playing league cricket in Australia and South Africa, with England also a real possibility.

"I don't know if there is a possibility, maybe go to South Africa or maybe go to Australia and play some 50-over games there. I know, as far as England is concerned, that's definitely an option. I don't know much about the rules involved with South Africa, Australia though, but the bottom line is the hunger. If they are hungry enough, they will find a way."