India's hopes of turning the tide after a dismal Test series took a small but significant boost as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen batting together in the nets ahead of the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The duo arriving in Ranchi got down to business, sharpening their timing and coordination in a training session that could signal intent. With the Test whitewash still fresh, India will hope this veteran firepower helps reignite confidence. Kohli and Rohit's presence offers a much-needed shot in the arm for the Indian side that was handed a 0–2 defeat in the just-concluded Test series. The clip of them spending quality time in the nets has already begun doing rounds on social media, offering glimpses of the two stalwarts brushing off Test disappointment and focusing on the upcoming ODIs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in batting practice session together at Ranchi.



RO-KO show coming pic.twitter.com/XcddfG0w00 — The Indian Politicians (@ramanindia3) November 27, 2025

Their return to full training arrives at a time when India desperately need stability and experience at the top of the order. Rohit, in particular, has regained his No.1 position on the ICC ODI batting chart just days before the three-match clash begins a bright sign for the visitors.

India might also be without some regular names: with Shubman Gill recovering from a neck injury and Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to a spleen injury, the burden on veterans like Kohli and Rohit increases even further.

As the countdown to November 30's opener begins, this practice session, simple as it may look carries weight. India will be hoping that a few nets here and there can spark a turnaround and set the tone for an ODI comeback.