Virat Kohli is considered to be one of most stylish cricketers in India with his tattoos and dressing style dominating the internet on multiple occasions. However, in a recent interaction on Star Sports, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star was shown more pictures from his teenage years and his reaction left fans in splits. Kohli was visibly embarrassed and delighted by the pictures shown to him and he went on to describe how he rated his fashion sense very highly during the teenage years.

"Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pants, and they were bell bottoms, boots with high heels, and a printed shirt with big embroidery on it, and I used to think, "Kya lag raha hoon mai, mere se jyada stylish toh koi hai he nahi. But when I see the pictures now, my god, it is such an embarrassment," Kohli said in the video.

Virat Kohli scored his fifth half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season but his knock went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were beaten comprehensively by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

With RCB chasing 201 against KKR, Kohli hit 54 off 37 deliveries but didn't have help from any other batter, barring Mahipal Lomror, who produced a fine cameo 34 in 18 balls. However, during his knock in Bengaluru, the 34-year-old achieved yet another milestone.

Kohli is now the first batter to score 3,000 or more runs at a single venue in T20s. So far, he has scored 3,015 runs in 92 innings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Following him on the list are former Bangladesh captains Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah. While Rahim has scored 2,989 runs in 121 innings at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Mahmudullah has amassed 2,813 runs at the same venue in 130 innings.

England's Alex Hales is fourth in the list, having scored 2,749 runs in 90 T20 innings at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Tamim Iqbal, another former Bangladesh captain, completes the top five, having scored 2,706 runs in Mirpur.

Following RCB's defeat to KKR, Kohli was critical of his side's performance, saying that they "deserve to lose".

"To be honest we handed them the game. We did deserve to lose.We were certainly not up to standard. If you look at the game, we didn't capitalise (on) our chances. We dropped a few chances which cost us 25-30 runs," he said.

(With AFP inputs)