Haryana vs Jharkhand Live Streaming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final: Haryana will take on Jharkhand in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 in Pune on Thursday. Haryana, led by Ankit Kumar, reached the final after beating Hyderabad courtesy explosive fifties from their skipper and Samant Jakhar and fine bowling spells by Amit Rana and Anshul Kamboj. The Ishan Kishan-led Jharkhand, on the other hand, topped Group B despite losing to Andhra Pradesh in their final pool fixture. Both teams had the same number of points, with Jharkand progressing thanks to a better net-run-rate.

When will the Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final be played?

The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final will be played on Thursday, December 18.

Where will the Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final be played?

The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final start?

The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final?

The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming the Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final?

The Haryana vs Jharkhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With ANI Inputs)