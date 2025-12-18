Talented India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had a big health scare on Tuesday and had to be rushed to a hospital. The left-handed opener experienced severe stomach cramps after a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Mumbai and Rajasthan in Pune. Jaiswal had to be admitted to Aditya Birla Hospital with acute gastroenteritis. The 23-year-old batter scored 15 off 16 balls as Mumbai chased down the target of 217.

A report has now claimed that Jaiswal "ate something" in the hotel where he was staying, which resulted in the complication.

"It is food poisoning. He ate something in the Pune hotel, which has led to this. There was pain, but his condition is much better after timely medication. He has lost over 2 kg already in the last two days, and the doctors have asked him to rest for at least the next 7-10 days," TOI quoted a source as saying.

Jaiswal might have to miss the first few rounds of matches in the domestic one-dayer Vijay Hazare Trophy, which starts on December 24.

"It will be touch and go for the first few matches for him to turn up for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There are ODIs vs New Zealand after that too, and he is likely to be in the squad for that series," the source added.

Jaiswal had been suffering from stomach cramps throughout the SMAT game, and his condition worsened after the match.

At the hospital, he underwent an ultrasound and a CT scan and received proper medical attention. He was later advised to continue his medication and take adequate rest.

Talking about the match, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's brutal 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rahane scored 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) but it was Sarfaraz who went all guns blazing in yet another chase in excess of 200, clobbering seven sixes and six fours to make 73 off only 22 balls.

Chasing 217, Mumbai never took the foot off the pedal and despite losing wickets in a heap they remained on track for another commanding win, overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare with Rahane anchoring the pursuit.