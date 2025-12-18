Shubman Gill arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the Indian team for the fifth and final T20I against South Africa, even though he is under an injury cloud after copping a blow to his toe in the lead-up to the fourth match. Gill was set to miss Wednesday's fourth T20I in Lucknow after he was injured in the nets, but poor weather conditions forced the match to be abandoned. It remains to be seen if Gill, who has also struggled for runs, will be available for selection for the fifth T20I to be played here on Friday, or if Sanju Samson will be picked in place of the Indian vice-captain.

Gill had earlier missed the majority of the Test series against the Proteas due to a neck injury he suffered in the series opener in Kolkata, which also ruled him out of the three-match ODI series later.

India lead the five-match series 2-1, and the contest here on Friday will be their last assignment of the calendar year.

India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI and five-match T20I series starting on January 11.

It is learnt that Gill has sustained the injury during training session and all precautionary measures are being taken to ensure his speedy recovery.

"Shubman had an extended batting session at the nets on the eve of the fourth T20 International. Towards the end of the session, he was hit on the toe while batting in the nets. He was in pain and was hobbling. It would have been difficult for him to play on Wednesday. Hence he didn't accompany the team as there was little chance of him playing this game.

"At this point it is difficult to say if he will play in Ahmedabad," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.