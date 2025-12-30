Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli is just 25 runs away from breaking a sensational world record held by Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli needs 25 runs to complete 28,000 runs in international cricket, and he could become the fastest cricketer to achieve this milestone. The star batter will be in action for India in the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting January 11. Kohli will become only the third batter to reach the feat, after Sachin and legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara. While Sachin achieved it in 644 innings and Sangakkara in his 666th, Kohli has already scored 27,975 runs in just 623 innings. As a result, he has ample opportunity to surpass Sachin's record, and it is expected that the Indian star will reach the milestone during the ODI series against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Kohli will play Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy game against the Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley told PTI on Monday.

The BCCI diktat for all centrally-contracted players was to take part in at least two Vijay Hazare games but Kohli wants to play a third match as he gears up for the home series against New Zealand this month.

"As of now, he is playing. Virat have given his availability for three games," Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley told PTI.

Kohli was in good form in the first two games for Delhi, smashing 131 and 77 respectively.

In the process, he also became the fastest to 16,000 List A runs by reaching the milestone in his 330th innings, surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who touched the landmark in 391 innings.

A BCCI source said that while the Indian ODI squad for the New Zealand series is assembling in Vadodara by January 8, there is a possibility that Kohli might arrive a day earlier and train.

The three-match ODI series against the Black Caps will begin at the same venue on January 11.

Meanwhile, as PTI had reported earlier, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be rested from the ODIs as per their workload management routine created by the sports science team.

The two will be crucial for India during the home T20 World Cup starting on February 7.

