Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting maestro Virat Kohli is on the cusp of scripting a historic milestone ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Kohli just needs 28 runs to become the first player to score 1,000 runs against MI in IPL. In 34 IPL matches, Kohli has scored 972 runs against the five-time champions at an average of 32.4. During the last meeting between the two sides last month, Kohli crossed the 1,000-run mark against MI in T20s, including IPL and Champions League T20. In IPL, KL Rahul has scored the most runs against MI in IPL (977).

Top five highest run-scorers against MI in IPL:

KL Rahul: 977

Virat Kohli: 972

Shikhar Dhawan: 901

Suresh Raina: 824

Manish Pandey: 796

Kohli will look to get back among the runs after being dismissed for a duck in the previous outing against LSG. He was clean bowled by Prince Yadav.

RCB were off to an early season flier, winning four out of their first matches and the playoffs entry appeared a mere formality.

But now the situation has changed. The title holders have lost three of their last five matches to slip into a little mid-tournament crisis.

RCB, who is currently third on the table with 12 points from 10 matches, are still in a prime position to enter the knockout stage.

But the Bengaluru outfit will certainly be aware that they have lost a bit of steam towards the business end of the tournament.

The RCB are tied with Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans on 12 points, and either RR or GT will go ahead them after their Saturday's match at Jaipur, pushing the Bengalurueans down to fourth.

That points table scenario in itself is slightly worrying, but apart from that external factor, the RCB will need the batting group regaining its range.

(With PTI Inputs)

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