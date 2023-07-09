Former India opener Aakash Chopra recently gave his take on 'Fab 4', a term used for the group of top-batters of Test cricket in the current generation. 'Fab 4' features the likes of Australia opener Steve Smith, former England skipper Joe Root, New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, and star India batter Virat Kohli. Since 2020, there has been a dip in Kohli's performance as he has been able to get only one century in the longest format. Chopra stated that looking at the current situation, Kohli should not be named in 'Fab 4'.

Both Smith and Root are playing in the ongoing Ashes series between England and Australia and delivering good performances. Williamson has been out of action since April 2023 but is currently the top-ranked batter in Test cricket as per the ICC rankings.

"Kane and Joe Root, no question about it. Steve Smith, averaging 50 with six hundreds, no question about him. But David Warner and Virat Kohli, at this point of time, they are not a part of Fab 4. There's no Fab 4 right now, there's Fab 3," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra further stated that looking at the stats, he might add Pakistan Babar Azam to the list but he is not fit to be a part of the 'Fab 4' yet.

"You might think of adding Babar Azam's name in there. But while there's no doubt that he has scored runs in Test cricket, I don't think he is part of Fab 4 at the moment. I'm only talking about Test matches here," said Chopra.

Advertisement

"Joe Root, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith are there, but Virat Kohli has slipped out of that list, and so has Warner. Kohli might actually come back but I'm not sure about Warner. The latter's Test career, I think, is coming to an end," he added.

Talking about Kohli, the former India skipper ended his century in the longest format after he scored a ton against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March, this year. However, he could only get scores like 14 and 49 in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

He will be back in action when India will take on West Indies in the all-format series, starting from July 12 with two Tests.