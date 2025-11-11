Former Indian cricket team batter Mohammad Kaif pointed out that Rohit Sharma will have a major challenge ahead of him in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Rohit has never scored 600-plus runs in a single IPL season with his best performance coming in 2013 when he scored 538 runs. It is a surprising stat for a batter who has a number of major records to his name and Kaif said that it will be something that Rohit will surely be targeting in the new season. In 2025, Rohit scored 418 runs for Mumbai Indians but Kaif said that his numbers pale in comparison to someone like Virat Kohli.

"We talk about Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, but Rohit Sharma has not scored 700-800 runs in a season. In the IPL, he gets points for captaincy and experience, but when you compare him with Virat Kohli or some other batter, he doesn't score 600-700 runs. He scores in one or two matches and becomes the Man of the Match," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

"So, the biggest test for him this time is to cross the 500-run or 600-run mark. Sai Sudharsan scored 750 runs this time. So, Rohit Sharma would also want to score around 600 runs because he has gotten lean and is in good form. He will be very hungry for runs in this IPL," he added.

Earlier, Rohit achieved the top ODI batter ranking for the first time in his career. The right-handed player has also made history by becoming the oldest batter ever to claim the No. 1 spot in the ICC men's rankings at the age of 38.

Rohit advanced two positions to reach the top after delivering an outstanding unbeaten century in the third and final ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, where he guided his team to a commanding nine-wicket victory. The seasoned right-hander was in excellent form alongside veteran Virat Kohli (74 not out) as he hit 13 fours and three sixes, marking his 33rd ODI century for India.

Rohit's efforts have propelled him past Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and India's Shubman Gill to reach the number one spot in ODI cricket batting rankings for the first time. He has maintained a position in the top 10 for most of the past decade.

(With PTI inputs)