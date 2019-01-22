Virat Kohli Named Captain Of ICC's Test, ODI Teams Of The Year

Virat Kohli, the Indian-run machine, was named captain of International Cricket Council's (ICC) Test and One-day International (ODI) teams of the year 2018 on Tuesday. ICC's award honours performances during a calendar year and the Indian skipper led the country's domination in both the formats of the game. The 30-year-old, with 1,322 runs, five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs was selected to both sides by every voting member. Moreover, the majority of them also chose Kohli to lead the teams.

"Virat Kohli named captain of both sides following a remarkable 2018 as batsman and skipper," the ICC said in a statement.

Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in the Test team, while four each from India and England are part of the ODI side of the year 2018. The ICC will announce the individual awards later on Tuesday.

Kohli also ended 2018 as the top-ranked Test and ODI batsman in the ICC Player Rankings while his side finished the year as the top-ranked side in Tests and number two behind England in ODIs.

India won six Tests and lost seven during the voting period that ran from 1 January to 31 December 2018 and included victories in South Africa, England and Australia, as also some other close matches in away series. In ODIs, Kohli led India to nine victories, with four losses and one tied match.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (in batting order):

1. Tom Latham (New Zealand)

2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka)

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand)

6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk)

7. Jason Holder (Windies)

8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa)

9. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

10. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)

ICC Men's ODI team of the year (in batting order):

1. Rohit Sharma (India)

2. Jonny Bairstow (England)

3. Virat Kohli (India) (capt)

4. Joe Root (England)

5. Ross Taylor (New Zealand)

6. Jos Buttler (England) (wk)

7. Ben Stokes (England)

8. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

9. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

10. Kuldeep Yadav (India)

11. Jasprit Bumrah (India)