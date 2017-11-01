 
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Join Tributes As Ashish Nehra Plays Farewell Match

Updated: 01 November 2017 19:52 IST

Good wishes also poured in from other players who have shared the dressing room with Nehra.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni presented Ashish Nehra with a memento on behalf of Team India. © AFP

India captain Virat Kohli paid rich tributes to the retiring Ashish Nehra and termed the veteran pacer as 'one of the smartest cricketers' he has ever played with. The first T20 International against New Zealand at the Feroz Shah Kotla is Nehra's final international match of a career that started way back in 1999. "Nineteen years as a fast bowler is a great achievement. One of the smartest guys I've played with, always loves helping youngsters. He is someone who knew what to do in specific situations. Sad to see him go but it is happening at his home ground," Kohli said during the toss.

During the pre-match training session, Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni presented Nehra with a memento on behalf of Team India.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also posted an old photo with Nehra and wrote a special message.

"Gud luck my bro #Ashishnehra playing his last game 2day.jus enjoy as we did in this pic aftr winning th World Cup2011. Bhangra khich @BCCI," Harbhajan wrote.

Here's how other cricketers wished Nehra for his final appearance in India jersey.

Nehra was only 19 when he began playing for India, while his domestic career is even longer.

