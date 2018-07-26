Virat Kohli Makes It To Instagram Rich List. Here's How Much He Earns Per Post

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most followed athletes in the world on social media. The 29-year-old is now ranked 9th in a report released by HopperHQ, the Instagram post scheduler, based on how much a sponsored post could cost brands. HopperHQ has compiled its 2018 rich list of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app that sees Kohli rank 17th overall . Kohli earns an estimated $120,000 per Instagram post to become the leading Indian on the list. However, his Instagram earning is only about one-tenth of Kylie Jenner, who gets paid around $1.1 million per post.

Among sports personalities, Cristiano Ronaldo rules the roost with $750,000 per post followed by Brazil's Neymar and Argentina's Lionel Messi who make an estimated $600,000 and $500,000 respectively. Ronaldo is third on the list behind Jenner and singer Selena Gomez, while Neymar occupies the eight spot followed by Messi in ninth.

Former England football team captain David Beckham, Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale, LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Uruguay forward Luis Suarez, and Irish MMA star Conor McGregor are the other sportsmen ahead of Kohli on the list.

Kohli, however, is ahead of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and one of the highest earners in sport, Floyd Mayweather Jr., in Instagram riches. Curry and Mayweather Jr. are 18th and 19th on the list.

HopperHQ takes into account the number of followers, post engagement, and posting frequency to arrive at its list.

Kohli, who has 23.2 million followers on Instagram. is currently leading the Indian team on their tour of England. The five-Test series against the hosts will begin with the opening match on 1 August at Edgbaston.