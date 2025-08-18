Star India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were recently spotted strolling in the streets of London. The right-handed batter, who has called time on his T20I and Test career, is now only active in ODI cricket. Before his maiden title win with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025, Kohli featured in the Champions Trophy, where Team India won the title. Currently on a break, Kohli will be seen in the ODI series against Australia, which will kick-start in October.

Both Kohli and Anushka shifted to London in 2024, along with their two kids. Recently, a video went viral on social media, showing the couple walking on the streets of London and interacting with the local crowd.

The video went viral in no time and made the Indian fans emotional as many of them stated that the former India skipper has chosen "peace over fame".

Bro choosen Peace over Fame — Megalashaan (@Megalashaan) August 17, 2025

Cricket sb se rishta chodh diya bhaiya ne — Pitch Perfect (@pitchperfec_) August 17, 2025

He couldn't have this life in India. Gladly he his living a normal life in the UK. — Sagar Kumar Bal (@IamSagarBal11) August 17, 2025

Currently, there are many reports making rounds, stating that Kohli and India skipper Rohit Sharma, who also announced his retirement from T20Is and Tests, might miss out on the spot in the ODI World Cup 2027 squad.

The star duo has already retired from Tests and T20Is, which means they will not be in action for most of the year. With only one format to play in, Kohli and Rohit will have very few match days.

According to the initial schedule, India will play only nine ODIs from October till the next IPL - just nine international match days. There is still close to two years left for the ODI World Cup, and the duo faces a tough task in maintaining their prime form until then.

Some reports have claimed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma need to play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to enhance their chances.