Former India captain and batting stalwart Virat Kohli joined several prominent personalities in extending birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, as the leader turned 76. Kohli took to social media to convey his wishes, keeping his message short while wishing PM Modi good health, happiness, and a fulfilling life. "Warm birthday wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health, happiness, and a long, fulfilling life," Kohli wrote on X. Kohli's message came as birthday greetings poured in for PM Modi from political leaders, sporting personalities, and other public figures across the country. The 37-year-old is all set to return to the Indian setup as India take on the West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting on September 27. The 50-over series will be played across Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, and New Chandigarh.

PM Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday on Thursday, and the occasion has prompted messages from leaders and personalities across different fields. The sporting fraternity has also joined the celebrations, with several prominent names conveying their wishes to PM Modi on social media.

PM Modi's birthday has also drawn greetings from across the political spectrum. President Droupadi Murmu, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, among several others, have conveyed their birthday wishes to PM Modi.

Messages have also come from international leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin was among those who extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, while leaders from other countries also marked the occasion.

PM Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat, in 1950, three years after India gained independence, making him the first prime minister of the country to be born after Independence. He is also the longest-serving prime minister from a non-Congress party.

October will mark 25 years of PM Modi's public service. He began his political journey with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and has led the Bharatiya Janata Party to victory in three consecutive general elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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