'Wouldn't Hide It': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Diss Engagement Rumours

Virat Kohli on Friday ended all speculation that he was getting engaged to Anushka Sharma on January 1.

India Test captain Virat Kohli has denied reports that he is getting engaged to actress Anushka Sharma this weekend. The two are on vacation at the Ananda resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh and there has been much speculation about an engagement ceremony on Sunday, January 1, especially after a photograph of the two young celebrities with a priest went viral.

"we aren't getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn't hide it. Simple... Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion :)," Virat Kohli, 28, tweeted on Friday morning.

Minutes later, Anushka Sharma retweeted Virat.

Some newspapers have reported that actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family and billionaire Anil Ambani too are at the Ananda resort, further fuelling rumours of an engagement party.

Anushka and Virat began dating in 2013 and have appeared together in public. Last year, the couple were thought to have separated after the cricketer "unfollowed"

Anushka Sharma on social media and later posted, deleted and reposted a picture of himself captioned 'Heartbroken'.

Virat had come to the Anushka's defence when she was trolled on Twitter by people who blamed her for his poor performance on field. Soon after, they appeared to have reunited. Recently the two have been photographed together at various events, including the wedding of cricketer Yuvraj Singh with actress Hazel Keech.

Virat led India to a big victory over England in the recently concluded Test series. He will be back on the ground for the first ODI against England on January 15 in Pune.

The Indian Test skipper has had a stellar 2016 with the team not losing a single Test.