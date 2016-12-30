Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to Get Engaged on January 1?

According to reports in media, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma could get engaged on January 1.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are getting engaged? Well, speculation in the Indian media is rife that the cricket-bollywood power couple might get engaged on January 1 in Dehradun. The Indian Test captain and the Bollywood star's relationship has caught the imagination of the Indian public over the years and surely the fans of the couple will be praying that the news is true.

Virat and Anushka are currently holidaying in Uttarakhand and seem to be spending some quality time at the well-known Ananda resort.

Some reports have even said that Amitabh Bachchan and Ambanis are heading to Dehradun to be a part of the engagement ceremony.

Anushka posted a video of feeding a peacock during her vacation while Virat also posted a picture from his holiday.

Ultimately, it's all about cherishing the simple things in life that truly bring peace 😇🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/nQN6GODZuj — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 27, 2016

Merry Christmas everyone. 🎄 🎄 I hope all of you have a great day. 👍 😊 pic.twitter.com/Cs1zAT2ZUM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2016

Anushka and Virat began dating in 2013 and went public with their romance in 2015. However, the couple were thought to have separated sometime this year when the cricketer unfollowed Anushka on social media and later posted, deleted and reposted a picture of himself captioned 'Heartbroken'.

Virat even came to the defence of Anushka when the actress was trolled on Twitter. Soon after, it appeared that they reunited when photos of them together surfaced in various events, including the wedding of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech.

Virat seems to be enjoying his break away from cricket after India's triumph in the Test series against England. However, with the first ODI against England slated for January 15 in Pune, surely he will be back to business soon enough.

The Indian Test skipper has had a stellar 2016 with the team not losing a single Test.

Not just his captaincy but Virat seems to have upped his game with the bat as well, smashing 1,215 runs at an average above 70.