Former Indian cricket team batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Virat Kohli has a naturally brash character and compared him to Amitabh Bachchan's 'angry young man' character. Kohli is well known for his aggression on field and Bangar pointed out that the star batter has a habit of getting into his opponents' face. In a recent interaction, Bangar said that Kohli's aggression on field was not an act but a true reflection of his character. He added that Kohli's attitude reminded him of Amitabh's characters back in 1970s which were loved massively by the film-goers.

“Virat Kohli has a natural character, like brash, in your face and that was his natural character. A natural character always feels right. Why did Amitabh Bachchan's films work in the 1975-1980 era? It was because there was this thought of an angry young man and in the Indian society, anger was somewhere simmering," Bangar said on DD Sports.

Bangar further explained that Kohli's aggression came at a time for India when the national side needed it. With the retirements of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, there was a huge vaccum in the team which was somewhat mended by Kohli.

“Indian cricket needed some aggression because our fabulous four had retired and Kohli had to take cricket forward, which he did in his own style. He changed India's image completely in how they approach Tests," Bangar said.

Earlier, Kohli expressed his condolences and support for the victims who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the team's victory celebrations on June 4.

The stampede, which occurred as an estimated crowd of nearly 3 lakh people gathered to witness RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy celebrations, claimed 11 lives and left over 50 others injured.

"Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility," Kohli said in a post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on social media platform X.

(WIth ANI inputs)