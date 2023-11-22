Star India batter Virat Kohli's hopes of regaining the number one spot in the ICC Men's ODI Rankings has gained further momentum after a stellar run with the bat in the recently Cricket World Cup. Kohli scored a tournament best 765 runs and was named 'Player of the Tournament' for his exploits. As a result, Kohli has jumped one place to third on the latest rankings, only 35 rating points behind current leader Shubman Gill. Gill (826 rating points) holds on to a narrow lead at the top of the batter rankings ahead of Pakistan's Babar Azam (824), who recently stepped down as captain of the team across formates.

Kohli famously held the No.1 ranking for a total of 1258 consecutive days during a reign of almost four years between 2017 and 2021.

Babar had been at the top of the pile in recent times, before Gill overtook him during the World Cup.

India captain Rohit Sharma has also gained a place, with South Africa opener Quinton de Kock dropping down two places to fifth.

Meanwhile, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs at the World Cup.

Advertisement

However, the biggest eye-catcher on the updated ODI batter rankings is Travis Head, with the Australia opener jumping a massive 28 places to 15th overall after his brilliant century and Player of the Match performance in the World Cup final.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj remains on top on the updated ODI bowler rankings, with a host of Australia players making some good ground after their successful World Cup campaign.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood rises four places to second overall, fellow quick Mitchell Starc jumps eight spots to 12th, while skipper Pat Cummins improves seven rungs to 27th.

India pair Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) remain firmly nestled within the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth.

Advertisement

(With Inputs From ICC's Release)