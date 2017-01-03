 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Snapped At Dehradun Airport; Photos Viral on Social Media

Updated: 03 January 2017 20:39 IST

India cricketer Virat Kohli and his rumoured girlfriend actress Anushka Sharma were seen at the Dehradun airport, where they had gone to spend the Christmas and New Year

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked at the Dehradun airport © Twitter

India cricketer Virat Kohli and his rumoured girlfriend actress Anushka Sharma were seen at the Dehradun airport, where they had gone to spend the Christmas and New Year.

Both were clicked by the fans leaving them excited to the extent that the followers posted the duo's pictures on social media.

virat kohli anushka sharma twitterVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Dehradun airport. Photo Credit: Twitter

Their private vacation in the mountains of Uttarakhand became the hot topic of discussion. It was also rumoured that Virat and Anushka were getting engaged on January 1, after they got a picture clicked with a pundit (priest) and the couples' parents presence there added fuel to the fire.

virat kohli anushka sharma twitterVirat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Uttarakhand. Photo Credit: Twitter

However, the duo made an official statement of not getting engaged. Virat tweeted, "We aren't getting engaged & if we were going to, we wouldn't hide it. Simple.." Anushka retweeted Virat's tweet to put all the rumours to rest.

virat kohli in uttarakhand twitterVirat Kohli enjoying in Uttarakhand. Photo Credit: Twitter

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka wished their fans 'Happy New Year' by sharing videos on social media.

Anushka tweeted a video with the caption, "Happy 2017 you guys !#HappyNewYear". The cricketer too shared a video on his Instagram account, and wrote, "Happy happy happy new year everybody. Kickstart your year with a good deed. God bless all. #positivestart #dogood."

