The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) releases its contracts for players across 4 categories annually. These contracts are the official retainers that bind the nation's elite cricketers to the national team. The nature of the contract and the remuneration that comes with it, however, depend upon the contribution of the player in the three formats of the game. The BCCI last awarded the central contracts to its players in April 2025, but the news of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma facing a pay cut in the next cycle has already started buzzing.

The central contracts are a carefully calibrated mechanism designed to reward performance, incentivise participation, especially in the Test format, while also maintaining the highest standards of professionalism within the squad.

BCCI Central Contracts Structure

The BCCI's contract system is divided into four distinct grades -- A+, A, B, and C -- each carrying a fixed annual salary, known as the retainership. This amount is paid to the player regardless of how many matches they play throughout the year, standing separate from their match-fee earnings.

The allocation of grades, however, is an annual exercise undertaken by the BCCI, working in close consultation with the selection committee, head coach and the team captain. Here's how the grades are decided:

1. Format Priority and Participation: Historically, players who demonstrate excellence and commitment to Test cricket are favoured for the higher retainers (Grade A and above). The A+ category is a premium bracket strictly reserved for the best all-format players. India's Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, hence, is likely to be elevated to the A+ category.

2. Performance and Consistency: To a large extent, the category of a contract depends on a player's consistency and impact on the field over the previous contract cycle. Exceptional performers often see promotions, while a dip in form or fitness may lead to demotions.

3. Minimum Match Criteria: Despite the stature, a player has to participate in a certain number of games to even be eligible for the lowest Grade C. A player generally must have participated in a minimum number of international matches during the cycle (e.g., 3 Tests, or 8 ODIs, or 10 T20Is). It also has to be noted that a player isn't given a higher grade merely by playing more matches.

4. Commitment to Domestic Cricket: In recent times, the BCCI has strongly enforced the rule that centrally contracted players, when not on national duty, must make themselves available for domestic red-ball tournaments like the Ranji Trophy. The compliance of this diktat from the board still remains a subject of debate. In the past, we have seen the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan being pushed out of the central contracts due to their non-compliance with this rule.

Will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Incur Pay Cuts?

Placed in the A+ category at present, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be demoted as they are no longer active players in the Test and T20I format. Ravindra Jadeja, who retired from T20Is too, might remain in the A+ category as he is still an active member of India's Test team.

If Kohli and Rohit do get dropped to the A category, they would each earn Rs 2 crore less in the 'A contract' (Rs 5 crore), in comparison to the 'A+ contract' (Rs 7 crore).