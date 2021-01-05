India skipper Virat Kohli was all smiles as he hit the gym on Tuesday. Kohli used a couple of emojis as an image caption for the picture which shows him making victory signs with both hands. Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are due to welcome their first child this month and the Indian skipper is currently on a paternity leave. Kohli returned to India after playing the day-night Test match against Australia in Adelaide which India lost by eight wickets after registering their lowest-ever Test score in the second innings.

Kohli's unavailability was a big loss for the Indian team but the visitors bounced back in style, beating the hosts by eight wickets in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to level the series 1-1.

After returning from Australia, Kohli ruled the show at the first-ever ICC Awards of the Decade, winning two top honours -- ICC Men's Player of the Decade and ICC Men's ODI Player of the Decade.

He was also the only male cricketer to make it to the Team of the Decade in all three formats -- Test, ODI and T20I. He was even named the captain of ICC Men's Test team of the Decade.

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma spent the New Year's Eve having dinner with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic and some other friends.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe!" Kohli had captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Kohli is expected to be back in action when England tour India next month for full-fledged series, comprising four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs.