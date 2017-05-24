Virat Kohli Addresses Media Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli addresses media in Mumbai ©
Virat Kohli addressed media ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017. Kohli said,"Standard of competition higher in Champions Trophy than World Cup."
"Yuvraj and Dhoni are two strong pillars of the team," he added.
Topics : Cricket
