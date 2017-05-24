 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Addresses Media Ahead Of Champions Trophy

Updated: 24 May 2017 16:10 IST

Virat Kohli addresses media ahead of the Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli Addresses Media Ahead Of Champions Trophy
Virat Kohli addresses media in Mumbai ©

Virat Kohli addressed media ahead of the Champions Trophy 2017. Kohli said,"Standard of competition higher in Champions Trophy than World Cup."

"Yuvraj and Dhoni are two strong pillars of the team," he added.

 

Topics : Cricket
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
PCB, BCCI Officials To Meet In Dubai To Resolve Issues Between The Two Boards
PCB, BCCI Officials To Meet In Dubai To Resolve Issues Between The Two Boards
Team India Catch Sachin Movie Premiere Before The Big Show
Team India Catch Sachin Movie Premiere Before The Big Show
Ravichandran Ashwin To Unleash 'New Weapon' at ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Ravichandran Ashwin To Unleash 'New Weapon' at ICC Champions Trophy 2017
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.