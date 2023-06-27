India engraved their name in the history of cricket with an empathetic win in the 1983 ODI World Cup. The Kapil Dev-led team defeated the mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the summit clash and made the 25th June an immortal date. The entire world celebrated the 40th anniversary of India's 1983 triumph on Sunday as all the fans and players took a trip down the memory lane and relived those golden moments. Talking about old days, a picture is getting viral on social media, showing the match fees and daily allowance given to the India team during the 1983 World Cup.

The total payment which was made to all the players, including the manager was Rs 2100, which consisted of the match fee of Rs 1500 and a daily allowance of Rs 600.

Earlier on Sunday, former West Indies skipper Clive Llyod, who was on the losing end in the final of the competition, said that the result was something that the sport benefited from.

"Bowling India out for 183 was a very good effort, and on most days, we would easily chase this score down. But for cricket, however, it was a great result. It helped Indian cricket turn into something fundamentally different and world cricket, too, benefitted from this turnaround," he said on in an interaction on Backstage With Boria.

"Even when we beat the Indians convincingly in the winter of 1983, we knew that it was only a matter of time before they became a cricketing superpower. The self-belief the World Cup victory had given Indian cricket had little parallel. It was great for your cricket," he added.

The West Indies entered the finals as the favoured, having won the previous two world cups in 1975 and 1979. They finished first in their group with five victories and one defeat, the loss coming against India. They had thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in the semi-finals.

India defied all sorts of expectations and odds to clinch their first-ever World Cup title. An underdog story to the core, it is a tale retold to every generation with pride. It is an event that triggered the massive cricket craze that has the country in its grip to this day and was perhaps the first step of India's rise in cricket as a superpower. The image of a smiling 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev holding the silverware still is the crown jewel of Dev's legendary legacy and Indian cricket's history.

(With ANI inputs)