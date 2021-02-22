Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra shared an old photo of a Delhi squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Twitter. The squad comprises of current Team India cricketers Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, as well as retired fast-bowler Ashish Nehra among others. "So, who all do you recognise? #throwback #VijayHazareTrophy," read the caption on the tweet comprising of the photo uploaded on the social media platform. Kohli is currently representing India in the ongoing four-match Test series against England. Dhawan is expected to be seen in action during the upcoming T20I series, against the same opposition.

Several fans reacted in the comments section of the tweet, naming the cricketers who they were able to recognise from the picture.

"Sitting - Rajat Bhatia, Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra, Aakash Chopra, Mithun manhas, Vijay Dahiya, Sarandeep Singh ? In Standing can only identify Virat Kohli and Pradeep Sangwan," said another fan in response to the tweet.

"Aap hai,Dhawan,Virat Kohli,Amit Bhandari,Mithun Manhas,Asish Mehta Nd maybe Sarandeep Singh," stated a reaction to the picture.

The group stage matches in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will end on March 01. This will be followed by the Eliminator on March 07.

The conclusion of the Eliminator will be followed by four quarter-finals. Those matches will be held on March 08 and 09.

The quarter-finals will be followed by the semi-finals and final on March 11 and 14 respectively.