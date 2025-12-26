India's cricketing stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made grand returns to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, playing the opening matches for Delhi and Mumbai respectively on Wednesday (December 24). The batting icons will be on the field yet again as Delhi and Mumbai look to continue their winning run in their respective second matches of the campaign today (December 26). Mumbai are set to square off against Uttarakhand in the Group C clash, while Delhi will be taking on Gujarat in their Group D match. The focus, once again, will be on Kohli and Rohit after the duo scored a hundred each in their previous matches.

When will the Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Wednesday, December 26.

Where will the Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Bengaluru and Jaipur respectively.

What time will the Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

The Delhi vs Gujarat and Mumbai vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament's official broadcasting partner.