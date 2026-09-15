India batter Rinku Singh gave his fans a hilarious moment while attending a basketball match in London. The Kolkata Knight Riders star was not included in India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan or the upcoming Asian Games in Japan. Making the most of his time off, Rinku is currently in London and was invited to watch a basketball game at the Copper Box Arena. A video of his interaction with the host at the arena has since gone viral on social media, leaving fans in splits.

Rinku, who is not very fluent in English, was invited onto the court and interviewed by the match host. Since all the questions were asked in English, he found it difficult to respond but ended up creating a wholesome and memorable moment.

Here's how the conversation between Rinku and interviewer went:

Host: Are you enjoying the game so far?

Rinku: Yes. Very enjoying, first time here, very good feeling.

Host: Have you been to London before?

Rinku: Yeah, very good! Second time in London and first time watching basketball.

Host: We know you are a professional cricketer. What's your favourite thing to do on a pitch?

Rinku: Sixes only.

Bro, I can't stop laughing



Rinku Singh was invited to watch basketball at the Copper Box Arena in London.



The host invited him onto the playing area and started questioning him in English.



Host asked: “What's your favourite thing to do on the pitch?”



Rinku Singh: “Six.”… pic.twitter.com/gnSlJhk4qr — Indian Cricket Ministry (@Tejashyyyyyy) September 15, 2026

Later, the host asked Rinku to take a shot with the basketball, and the KKR star initially hesitated. However, he successfully put the ball through the basket, earning loud applause from the crowd.

Rinku recently led the Meerut Mavericks to the title in the 2026 edition of the UPT20, Uttar Pradesh's franchise-based tournament. This came after he guided the team to the final in 2025. With KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket, several former cricketers have backed Rinku as a potential successor to lead the franchise.

Meanwhile, Rinku's last appearance for India came in July, when he was part of the T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe.

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