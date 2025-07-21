The Indian cricket team had a special meeting ahead of the 4th Test against England as the members of the touring side arrived at the Old Trafford stadium to meet the members of the Manchester United football club. Jerseys were exchanged as Man Utd members wore the Team India shirts while Shubman Gill and his side donned the Red Devils' shirts. The occasion also saw India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, also a huge football fan, share a post on X (formerly Twitter), praising Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

The post from Kuldeep, however, triggered a banter with former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who has been quite critical of Manchester United over their performances in the recent past.

"Sharing football knowledge with the man who's redefining the game #RubenAmorim," Kuldeep tweeted on Monday.

Sharing football knowledge with the man who's redefining the game #RubenAmorim pic.twitter.com/IW8uJmgivK — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 20, 2025

Kuldeep's post prompted a reaction from Pietersen. He said: "Very very very poor football team."

The India spinner, however, fought back, defending Amorim, but in a subtle little way. "Very, very good human being, just like you," Kuldeep replied to Pietersen on X.

Very very good human being just like you — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) July 20, 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India took to the official media handle and posted the picture of the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Gautam Gambhir, and the Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim.

During the meet-up, Team India vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant gifted a signed bat to Manchester United football team captain Bruno Fernandes. India's right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj was also bowling to a Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire.

India are currently 1-2 down in the five-match series after losing the third Test at Lord's by just 22 runs.

