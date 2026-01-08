Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made heads turn across the world with an exceptional display of power-hitting. Still three months short of his 15th birthday, Suryavanshi already has several world records to his name. Ahead of the U-19 World Cup, which starts in Zimbabwe on January 15 with a match between India and the USA, Suryavanshi's form bodes well for the team. In the recently concluded India vs South Africa U-19 ODI series, Suryavanshi slammed 127 off 74 balls in the third match. It was his third century in U-19/Youth ODIs.

Suryavanshi is the first player to score three centuries in Youth ODIs before turning 15. He broke the record held by Babar Azam, who had two tons in U-19 50-over international cricket at the age of 15 or below. In fact, they are the only two cricketers to have multiple centuries in Youth ODIs before turning 15.

In the third ODI held on Wednesday, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his opening partner Aaron George both smashed centuries to propel the team to new heights in their bilateral assignment against the Proteas. Thanks to their 227-run stand for the first wicket, the duo stitched together a historic opening partnership, signaling India's intent ahead of next week's U-19 World Cup. In the process, Suryavanshi also became the youngest captain to score a hundred in Youth ODI history, adding another world record to his name.

The 227-run stand is the highest opening stand in Youth ODIs.

Cricket may not have seen a talent as prodigious as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will be one of the star attractions at the U-19 World Cup.

Announcing himself as a superstar with a century on debut for India U-19 while still only 13, Suryavanshi then went on to become the youngest player to sign an IPL contract before smashing a 35-ball century-the second fastest in the league's history.

A destructive batter, he scored 262 runs in the recent U-19 Asia Cup, averaging more than 50 with a strike rate of 182, breaking the record for the quickest Youth ODI century on his way to 171 from 95 balls against the UAE.