Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again came into the limelight, but this time, not for his batting heroics. The Bihar-born batter made headlines with his memorable IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 252 runs in just seven matches. Apart from the IPL, Suryavanshi also delivered back-to-back strong performances for the India U19 team. However, the teenager, who is known for a mature and calm personality, showed an angry and aggressive side of himself on Day 1 of the second Youth Test against Australia U19.

Batting at 20 off 14 balls, Suryavanshi was given out caught behind on a delivery from Charles Lachmund. The umpire wasted no time and signaled out as the ball had passed near Suryavanshi's bat and the wicketkeeper took the catch.

However, the Rajasthan Royals batter stood firm on his ground and claimed that the ball had actually hit his pads and not the bat. He even aggressively hit his bat on his pads to convince the umpire, but the decision was not changed. As a result, a visibly upset Suryavanshi walked back to the dugout.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was wrongly given out in the second Youth Test against Australia U19. He looked shocked by the decision and gestured to indicate that there was a clear gap between the bat and the ball. pic.twitter.com/En8tKe4ErE — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) October 7, 2025

This reaction from the 14-year-old batter went viral on social media as the fans were left amazed to see him react like that.

Recently, Suryavanshi added another accolade to his name by smashing the fourth-fastest Youth Test century in history with his 78-ball ton for India U19 against Australia U19.

He became the only batter in history after Brendon McCullum to hit two men's U19 Test centuries in less than 100 balls.

Earlier, Zubin Bharucha, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Director of High Performance, has urged the Indian selectors to fast-track Suryavanshi into the men's senior team, citing the example of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar.

"He should be blooded into the senior team immediately, like Sachin was all those years ago. They have to blood this guy immediately, boss, because he is in another zone only. At least send him on an India A tour. Send him to India A immediately. I'm telling you, this Australian attack that is here, bowling to India A guys, he would have got a double hundred," Bharucha told the Times of India.