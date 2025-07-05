14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a 52-ball century 4th Youth ODI between India U-19 and England U-19 at Worcester on Saturday. By doing so, smashed the record for the fastest hundred in Men's Youth ODIs, surpassing the previous best of Pakistan's Kamram Ghulam, who had achieved the landmark in 53 balls. Suryavanshi was eventually dismissed for 143 (78) by Ben Mayes. He smashed 13 fours and 10 sixes during his knock. He is also the leading run-scorer in the series so-far, having scored 306 runs in four matches.

In the previous match, Suryavanshi fell just short of Rishabh Pant's record for the fastest half-century for India in Youth ODIs. Suryavanshi had achieved the landmark in 20 balls, while Pant smashed it in just 18 balls against Nepal back in 2016.

In the third Youth ODI, Suryavanshi scored 86 in just 31 balls, with six fours and nine sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 277.

Suryavanshi, who turned out for the RR in the 2025 season, was one of the breakthrough stars of the tournament. In just seven matches, the teenager accumulated 252 runs in seven matches with a century and fifty, but it was his explosive century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur that truly sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Batting with a maturity well beyond his years, Suryavanshi hammered 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men's T20 cricket. His hundred, which came off just 35 balls, now stands as the second-fastest century in IPL history, a staggering feat for a player just 14 years old.

