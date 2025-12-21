India's 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi endured a poor outing with the bat in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. With India chasing a mammoth target of 348, Suryavanshi was quick off the blocks, slamming 24 off the first nine deliveries he faced. However, he nicked pacer Ali Raza's short-pitched delivery to the keeper while trying to punch the ball away from his body. Suryavanshi's dismissal left India reeling at 49/3 in the high-pressure chase at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Raza gave a fiery send-off to Suryavanshi as the latter was walking back to the dressing room. However, the southpaw lost his cool and responded by exchanging a few words with Raza and the Pakistan players. He was also seen making some gestures as well while pointing towards his shoe.

Earlier in the match, Sameer Minhas once again gave a glimpse into his precocious talent, striking a brilliant century -- his second in the tournament -- as Pakistan made a steep 347 for 8.

Minhas, one of the standout performers for his side in the event, blazed to 172 off 113 deliveries as he carried the aspirations of his side, which lost the group match to the arch-foes by 90 runs at the same venue.

Pakistan, coming into the final on the back of a clinical eight-wicket semifinal win against last edition champions Bangladesh, did not let India, who chose to bowl, settle down.

Minhas, the younger brother of Pakistan T20 player Arafat Minhas, who had played a pivotal role with an unbeaten half-century in the semifinal on Friday, went after every bowler but was especially harsh on new-ball bowlers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran.

Minhas, whose innings was studded with 17 boundaries and nine sixes, brought up his century off 71 balls with a four in the 29th over off Devendran.

This was Minhas' second hundred in the competition having cracked an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia in the opening group match.

